PM Modi Interacts With Leaders Of Pharma Industry

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with leaders of pharmaceutical industry via video conferencing. The Prime Minister appreciated the crucial role of the pharma sector in the fight against the pandemic.

PM Modi appreciated the way the pharma industry is working even in such trying conditions.

PM Modi remarked that it is because of the efforts of the pharma industry that today India is identified as ‘pharmacy of world’. He said essential medicines were made available to more than 150 countries around the world during the pandemic. The Prime Minister stated that despite all the challenges, the Indian pharma industry has also registered a growth of 18 per cent in exports last year, which shows its potential.

Noting the second wave of the virus and rising number of cases, PM Modi commended the pharma industry for their efforts to increase production of several necessary drugs. He appreciated them for reducing the price of injections like Remdesivir. To keep the supply of medicines and essential medical equipment going smoothly, PM Modi urged the pharma industry to ensure seamless supply chains. PM Modi also extended government’s support for facilities like Logistics and Transportation.

He urged the industry to conduct more and more researches on threats which can occur in the future along with Covid. This, he said, would help us take the lead in combating the virus.

Seeking cooperation from the pharma industry, PM Modi assured that government is undertaking reforms for new drugs and regulatory processes.

The leaders of the Pharma industry appreciated the proactive help & support received from the Government. They highlighted the efforts made over the last one year in ensuring availability of drugs keeping manufacturing and logistics operational. Operations at the pharma hubs for manufacturing, transportation, logistics and ancillary services are being maintained at optimum levels. The participants also share inputs on the measures being undertaken to meet the overall medicine demand in the country despite the unprecedented increase in demand for some drugs the COVID Treatment Protocol.

The meeting was also attended by Union Health Minister Shri Harsh Vardhan, MoS (Health) Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Union Minister Chemical and Fertilizer Shri D.V. Sadananda Gowda, MoS (C&F) Mansukh Mandaviya, Principal Secretary to PM, Dr V K Paul Member (H) NITI Aayog, Cabinet Secretary, Union Health Secretary, Union Pharmaceutical Secretary, Dr Balram Bharagava, DG ICMR, amongst other officers from Ministries / Departments of Central Government.