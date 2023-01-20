PM Modi Interacts With ‘Karmayogis’, Distributes 71,000 Appointment Letters At Rozgar Mela

New Delhi: Prime Minister Modi today interacted with ‘Karmayogis’ via video conferencing and launched the Rozgar Mela by distributing appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in government departments and organisations.

The Prime Minister handed over the appointment letters in the presence of Union minister of state for science and technology Jitendra Singh.

“The Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfilment of the commitment of the prime minister to accord the highest priority to employment generation. The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

Before this, PM Modi distributed 71,000 such appointment letters on November 22 last year and over 75,000 in October.