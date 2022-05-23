PM Modi Interacts With Indian Diaspora In Japan

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed and interacted with over 700 members of Indian diaspora in Japan on Monday.

Before the event, Prime Minister met with Japanese indologists, sportspersons, and cultural artistes who are contributing to promoting cultural and people-to-people exchanges between India and Japan. Prime Minister also met Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awardees in Japan. Indian diaspora in Japan is over 40,000.

Prime Minister appreciated the Indian Community members for their skills, talent and entrepreneurship and their connection with the motherland. Invoking Swami Vivekananda and Rabindra Nath Tagore, Prime Minister underlined the deep cultural ties that exist between India and Japan.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the various socio-economic developments and reform initiatives in India in recent years, particularly in the domains of infrastructure, governance, green growth, digital revolution. He invited the Indian Community to join and take forward the campaign of ‘Bharat Chalo, Bharat se Judo’.