PM Modi Interacts With Indian Contingents Bound For Commonwealth Games 2022

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today interacted with the Indian contingent bound for the Commonwealth Games 2022 via video conferencing. Both athletes, as well as their coaches, were present.

“Play well with all your strengths, without stress. You must have heard the saying ‘Koi Nahi Hai Takkar mei, Kyun Pade Ho Chakkar Mei’, so play with the same attitude at the Commonwealth Games,” said PM Modi while addressing the athletes.

Anurag Thakur, Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports, was also present during the event.

WSPS WC 2022 Munich: Indian contingent finishes campaign with 10 medals, bags two golds on final dayHe also spoke individually with athletes such as men’s 3000m steeplechase athlete Avinash Sable, weightlifter Achinta Sheuli, shuttler Treesa Jolly, hockey player Salima Tete, para-athlete Sharmila and cyclist David Beckham.

The endeavour is a part of his ongoing efforts to inspire athletes before they compete in important sporting events. PM Modi engaged with Indian athletes travelling to Tokyo Olympics last year and the Indian para-athletes for the Paralympics.

The CWG 2022 is scheduled to be held in Birmingham from 28th of this month till 8th August.

A total of 215 athletes, participating in 141 events across 19 sporting disciplines, will represent India in the CWG 2022.