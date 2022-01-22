PM Modi Interacts With DMs Of Various Districts

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has interacted with District Magistrates (DMs) of various districts today via video conferencing.

Reportedly, during the video conference, PM Modi took direct feedback about the progress and present the status of the implementation of government schemes and programmes in the districts.

The interaction will help review the performance and ascertain the challenges that are being faced. It is aimed at achieving saturation of various schemes by various departments in the districts in mission mode, in convergence with all stakeholders.

As per the PMO, under the leadership of PM Modi, the Government has continuously taken several steps to overcome the asymmetry in growth and development across the country. This is in line with the commitment of the Government towards raising the living standards of all citizens and ensuring inclusive growth for all.