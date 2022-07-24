PM Modi interacts with CMs, Dy CMs of BJP & NDA ruled States

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with 12 Chief Ministers and eight Deputy Chief Ministers of BJP and NDA-ruled states in the BJP Chief Ministers Council Meeting at the party’s headquarters in Delhi. BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda was also present at the meeting.

During the meeting, PM Modi emphasised the better implementation of some of the key schemes and initiatives of the government like- GatiShakti, Har Ghar Jal, Svamitva, DBT implementation, and Government eMarketplace, especially in the BJP-ruled states.

Talking about rural areas, he spoke about the significance of Gobardhan and the need to further popularise the initiative. He underlined the positive impact of nano-fertilizers on crop productivity and spoke about increasing their usage.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to ensure saturation-level coverage of all key schemes and said that BJP-ruled states should take a lead towards this.

PM Modi asked the Chief Ministers to ensure that their states accord due importance to sports and ensure the provision of the best facilities for encouraging participation and engagement of youth in large numbers. He emphasised that BJP-ruled states should aim to become known for their sporting culture. In the meeting, the progress of the Amrit Sarovar Mission and preparation for the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign were also reviewed.