PM Modi installs the historic Sengol in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday installed the ‘Sengol’ in the new Parliament building.

Modi arrived in Parliament premises and offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. He then along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla participated in the puja for the inauguration of the new building.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi started the inauguration of the new Parliament building today amid a boycott by several Opposition parties which insist that President Draupadi Murmu as head of the state should do the honours. The new building is equipped with state-of-the-art technology.

Earlier on Saturday, PM met Adheenams (priests) who handed over the sacred sceptre, ‘Sengol’ to him on the eve of the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

After meeting the Adheenams, PM Modi said that he felt very blessed to welcome the priests at his residence.

“Feel very blessed that I had the opportunity to welcome the respected Adheenams to my residence,” PM Modi tweeted.

On the eve of the inauguration of the new Parliament building Adheenams (priests) handed over the sacred sceptre, ‘Sengol’, to PM Modi.

The Adheenams also presented a special gift to PM Modi.

PM Modi met the Adheenams, who flew down to the national capital today, at his residence. The Prime Minister also sought their blessings.

Earlier in the day, the Adheenams of Dharmapuram and Thiruvavaduthurai arrived in the national capital.

At the inauguration of the new Parliament building on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will establish the historical and sacred “Sengol” in the Parliament House.

As many as 21 Adheenams had earlier left for Delhi from Chennai to participate in the inauguration ceremony.

Dharmapuram Adheenam, Palani Adheenam, Virudhachalam Adheenam, and Thirukoyilur Adheenam were among the Adheenams who left for Delhi from Chennai to attend the ceremony.

Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday that the sacred sceptre ‘Sengol’ is the symbol of the transfer of power from the British to India.

He said that the Parliament House is the most appropriate and sacred place to install the historic ‘Sengol’.

PM Modi took a decision to adopt Sengol as a national symbol of the Amrit Kaal.

The new Parliament building will enable 888 members to sit in the Lok Sabha.

In the present building of the Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha.

Keeping in view the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha while 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha Chamber.