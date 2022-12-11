PM Modi Inaugurates Three National Ayush Institutes

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the valedictory function of the 9th World Ayurveda Congress. He also inaugurated three National Ayush Institutes.

The three institutes – All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Goa, National Institute of Unani Medicine (NIUM), Ghaziabad and National Institute of Homoeopathy (NIH), Delhi – will further strengthen research and international collaborations and will also facilitate affordable Ayush services for people.

Developed at a total cost of about Rs 970 crores, these institutes will increase the intake of students by around 400 along with the addition of about 500 hospital beds.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister welcomed all the delegates of the 9th World Ayurveda Congress from around the globe to the beautiful land of Goa and congratulated everyone for the successes of the World Ayurveda Congress.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the World Ayurveda Congress is being organised when the journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal is underway. The Prime Minister said that one of the key resolutions of the Amrit Kaal is to ensure global welfare through India’s scientific, knowledge and cultural experience and Ayurveda is a strong and effective medium for that. Referring to India’s G-20 Presidency, the Prime Minister informed about the theme of G-20 ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future.

The Prime Minister expressed happiness that more than 30 countries of the world have given recognition to Ayurveda as a traditional system of medicine. He called for more sustained work to ensure wider recognition of Ayurveda. He said that the three National institutes inaugurated today will provide new momentum to the Ayush healthcare system.

Mentioning the opportunities in Ayurveda and Yoga tourism, especially for a state like Goa, the Prime Minister said that the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Goa can prove to be an important beginning in that direction.

The Prime Minister explained the futuristic vision of One Earth One Health that India has put forward to the world. “’One Earth, One Health’ means a universal vision of health. Whether it is marine animals, wild animals, human beings or plants, their health is interconnected. Instead of seeing them in isolation, we have to see them in totality. This holistic vision of Ayurveda has been a part of India’s tradition and lifestyle”, he said. He called upon the Ayurveda Congress to discuss how a roadmap of taking forward Ayush and Ayurveda in totality can be created.

Chief Minister of Goa, Dr Pramod Sawant, Governor of Goa, Shri P S Sreedharan Pillai, Union Minister of Ayush, Shri Sarbanada Sonowal, Union Minister of State for Ayush, Dr Munjapara Mahendrabhai, Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism, Shri Shripad Yesso Naik and President of Vijnana Bharat, Dr Shekhar Mande were those present on occasion.