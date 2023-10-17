PM Modi inaugurates third edition of GMIS 2023

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the third edition of the Global Maritime India Summit (GMIS) 2023, via video conferencing.

This biggest maritime event is being organised by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways

During the programme, PM Modi unveiled ‘Amrit Kaal Vision 2047’, the long term blueprint for the Indian maritime blue economy.

According to an official PIB release, the blueprint outlines strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing port facilities, promoting sustainable practices and facilitating international collaboration.

The summit is the biggest Maritime Event in the country. It witnessed the participation of Ministers from across the globe representing countries from Europe, Africa, South America, Asia (including central Asia, Middle East and the BIMSTEC region).

The summit is also attended by Global CEOs, Business leaders, Investors, Officials and other stakeholders from across the world. Further, several Indian states will also be represented in the summit by the Ministers and other dignitaries.