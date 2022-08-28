PM Modi Inaugurates Smriti Van Memorial In Kutch

Bhuj: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated Smriti Van memorial, built on the outskirts of Bhuj town in Gujarat’s Kutch district in memory of the 2001 earthquake victims.

The memorial has been built over nearly 470 acres to celebrate the spirit of resilience, following the death of 13,000 people during the 2001 earthquake which had its epicentre in Bhuj.

The memorial carries names of the people, who lost their lives during the earthquake. It also has a state-of-the-art Smriti Van Earthquake Museum.

The prime minister will also inaugurate a host of projects during the day, including a ‘Veer Balak Memorial’ dedicated to children who died in the 2001 earthquake and a milk processing plant of Sarhad Dairy.

During January 26, 2001, earthquake in Gujarat, 185 school children and 20 teachers were buried under the rubble of nearby buildings while attending a rally in Anjar town of Kutch. He will also address a mass gathering at the Kutch University ground and launch other projects.