PM Modi Inaugurates Shivamogga Airport In Karnataka

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects worth more than Rs 3,600 crore at Shivamogga, Karnataka today.

He also inaugurated the Shivamogga Airport and took a walk-through of the facilities.

Along with the inauguration of Shivamogga airport, PM Modi laid the foundation stones for two key projects in Karnataka, Shikaripura–Ranebennur new Railway line and Koteganguru Railway coaching depot.

The Shivamogga–Shikaripura–Ranebennur new Railway line will be built at a cost of Rs 990 crore. The said railway line will provide improved connectivity to the Malnad region with the Bengaluru-Mumbai mainline.

On the other hand, the Koteganguru railway coaching depot in Shivamogga city will be built with an expense of more than Rs 100 crore. It will help to start new trains from Shivamogga and decongest maintenance facilities in Bengaluru and Mysuru.

The Lotus shaped airport was built at a cost of Rs 450 crore. The airport’s terminal building is built in such a way that it can accomodate 300 passengers per hour.