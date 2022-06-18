PM Modi Inaugurates Redeveloped Temple Of Kalika Mata At Pavagadh Hill

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the redeveloped temple of Shree Kalika Mata at Pavagadh Hill.

It is one of the oldest temples in the area and attracts pilgrims in large numbers.

The redevelopment of the temple has been done in 2 phases. The inauguration of the first phase of redevelopment was done by the Prime Minister earlier this year in April. The foundation stone of the redevelopment of the second phase, which was inaugurated in today’s program, was laid by the Prime Minister in 2017. This includes expansion of the temple base and ‘parisar’ at three levels, installation of amenities like street lights, CCTV system etc.

The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude for his good fortune of being at the temple. He underlined the importance of the moment today when after 5 centuries and even 75 years after independence, ‘dhwaja’ sacred flag was hoisted on the temple. He said “Today, after centuries, the flag is once again hoisted on the top of the Pavagadh temple. This ‘Shikhar Dhwaj’ flag is not only a symbol of our faith and spirituality but this flag is also a symbol of the fact that centuries change, eras change, but the faith remains eternal.” He said that this redevelopment right before the upcoming ‘Gupt Navratri’ is an indication that ‘Shakti’ never dims or disappears.

Referring to Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Kashi Vishvanath Dham and Kedar Dham, the Prime Minister pointed out “Today the spiritual and cultural glory of India is being restored. Today New India is proudly living its ancient identity along with its modern aspirations.” Alongwith centres of faith new possibilities of our progress are emerging and this grand temple at Pavagadh is part of that journey, he said. He said that this temple also symbolizes Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas.

The Prime Minister recalled how Swami Vivekananda devoted himself to public service after getting Maa Kali’s briefings. He said that today he asked the goddess to give him strength to serve the people. Shri Modi prayed “Mother, bless me so that I continue to serve the people of the country as a servant of the people with more energy, sacrifice and dedication. Whatever strength I have, whatever virtues I have in my life, I should continue to dedicate it for the welfare of the mothers and sisters of the country.”

The Prime Minister noted that with development of places of faith new opportunities emerge for the region as tourism, employment and awareness about the art and craft of the region increases. Recalling that Panchmahal being the land of legendary music maestro Baiju Bawara, the Prime Minister said that wherever heritage and Culture gets strength art and talent too flourishes. The Prime Minister remembered that it was from Champaner ‘Jyotirgram’ scheme was launched in 2006.