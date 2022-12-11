PM Modi Inaugurates Phase I Of ‘Samruddhi Mahamarg’ In Nagpur

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone and inaugurated projects worth Rs 75,000 crores in Nagpur.

The PM inaugurated the first phase of the ambitious Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Samruddhi Mahamarg at Zero Point of the Expressway near Waifal toll Naka, some 10 km from Nagpur.

The 520 km stretch of the 701 km long Samruddhi Mahamarg, was built as part of Phase- I of the project at a cost of Rs 55,000 crore connecting Nagpur and Mumbai.

The 701 km expressway – being built at a cost of about Rs 55,000 crore – is one of India`s longest expressways, passing through Maharashtra`s 10 districts and prominent urban regions of Amravati, Aurangabad, and Nashik.

The expressway will also help improve the connectivity of adjoining 14 other districts, thus helping in the development of about 24 districts of the state, including the regions of Vidarbha, Marathwada, and North Maharashtra. It will also connect to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, and tourist locations, like Ajanta Ellora Caves, Shirdi, Verul, Lonar, etc.

After inaugurating the Samruddi Mahamarg, the Prime Minister also took a ride on the new Expressway for 10 minutes, along with Shinde and Fadnavis.