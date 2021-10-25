Nine Medical Colleges
National

PM Modi Inaugurates Nine Medical Colleges In UP

By PragativadiNews
0 5

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated nine medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh via video conference.

Built at a cost of Rs 2,329 crore, the medical colleges are located in Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur districts.

While eight medical colleges have been sanctioned under a Centrally sponsored scheme for establishment of new medical colleges attached with district or referral hospitals, the one at Jaunpur has been made functional by the State government through its own resources.

PragativadiNews 8339 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

two × 4 =

Breaking