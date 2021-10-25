PM Modi Inaugurates Nine Medical Colleges In UP

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated nine medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh via video conference.

Built at a cost of Rs 2,329 crore, the medical colleges are located in Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur districts.

While eight medical colleges have been sanctioned under a Centrally sponsored scheme for establishment of new medical colleges attached with district or referral hospitals, the one at Jaunpur has been made functional by the State government through its own resources.