PM Modi inaugurates new terminal building at Surat Airport

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new terminal building at Surat Airport, Gujarat today. He also took a walkthrough of the new terminal building.

The Prime Minister posted on X: “The new integrated terminal building in Surat marks a significant leap in the city’s infrastructure development. This state-of-the-art facility will not only enhance the travel experience but also boost economic growth, tourism and connectivity.”

Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendra Patel among others accompanied the Prime Minister.

The Terminal building is equipped to handle 1200 Domestic passengers and 600 International passengers during peak hours and has provision for further increasing the peak hour capacity to 3000 passengers with annual handling capacity increasing to 55 lakh passengers.

The terminal building, as it is the gateway to Surat City, has been designed with its local culture and heritage ensuring that the essence should reflect both in interior and exterior, creating a sense of place for the visitors. The façade of the upgraded terminal building aims to enrich the passenger experience with the rich and traditional woodwork of the old houses of the ‘Rander’ region of Surat City.

The GRIHA IV compliant New Terminal Building of the airport is equipped with various sustainability features like Double Insulated Roofing System, Canopies for energy saving, Low Heat Gain Double Glazing Unit, Rain Water Harvesting, water treatment plant, Sewage treatment plant and use of recycled water for landscaping and solar power plant among others.