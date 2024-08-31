PM Modi Inaugurates National Conference of District Judiciary in New Delhi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the National Conference of District Judiciary at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi today.

The Prime Minister also unveiled the stamp and coin commemorating 75 years of the establishment of the Supreme Court of India.

The two-day Conference, organized by the Supreme Court of India, hosts five working sessions to deliberate and discuss the issues related to the District Judiciary such as Infrastructure and Human Resources, Inclusive Courtrooms for all, Judicial Security and Judicial Wellness, Case Management and Judicial Training.

The Prime Minister began his address by recalling his visit to the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Rajasthan High Court a few days ago and expressed gratitude for being present at the National Conference of District Judiciary being organized today as part of the 75th year celebrations of the Supreme Court of India.

Modi underlined that the Supreme Court of India’s journey of 75 years does not merely associate with one institution but is also a journey of India’s Constitution, its values and the journey of India evolving as a democracy. The Prime Minister highlighted the crucial role of the makers of the Constitution and the entire judicial system in this journey.

The PM also mentioned the role of crores of citizens of India who entrusted this judicial system. “People of India have never shown disbelief towards the Supreme Court of India or the judiciary”, PM Modi exclaimed.

Therefore, the Prime Minister said, the journey of 75 years of the Supreme Court of India emboldens India’s glory as the Mother of Democracy. It strengthens the cultural proclamation of Satya Mev Jayate, Naanritam.

Noting that the nation has completed 75 years of its independence and is about to celebrate 75 years of the Constitution, Prime Minister Modi said that the occasion is filled with pride and inspiration.

Modi congratulated all fraternities of the judicial system and the citizens of India on the occasion and also conveyed his best wishes to those taking part in the National Conference of District Judiciary.