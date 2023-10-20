PM Modi inaugurates India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor at Sahibabad RapidX Station, Uttar Pradesh on 20 October. After the inauguration, PM Modi also flagged off the RapidX train connecting Sahibabad to Duhai depot. RapidX which is country’s first semi-high-speed regional rail service has been renamed NaMo Bharat, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced on 19 October. The train will be available for passenger operations from tomorrow i.e. 21 October.

Of the 82.15 km RRTS train, the 17-km priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot has launched while the entire corridor is expected to be operational by June 2025.

PM also interacted with school children and crew of RapidX train – ‘NaMo Bharat’ – connecting Sahibabad to Duhai Depot, onboard the train.

Delhi-Meerut RRTS Features:

-The train will have an operational speed of 160 km per hour.

-The train will have women’s coach and a premium coach and RAPIDX will also have train attendant.

-The second coach while moving from Delhi to Meerut will be reserved for the women which will have a seating capacity of 72 passengers. An additional 10 seats are also reserved for women in other coaches of the train.

-In order to encourage commuters travelling by personal vehicles to switch to RRTS, the provision of a premium coach is provided in every RAPIDX train.

-The premium coach is spacious, comfortable and is equipped with cushioned reclining seats with charging points for mobile and laptops provided at every seat.

-Moreover, Entry to the Premium Coach will be accessible through a Premium Lounge made at the Platform level. These lounge will be wquipped with comfortable cushioned seats and have the facility of a vending machine from where snacks or drinks can be bought.

-In every RapidX train, a Train Attendant will also be deputed who will play an important role in acquainting the commuters with the facilities available on the train and ensuring their safe and secure commute, officials said.

-Officials told ANI that to decongest the area around stations and avoid traffic jams outside the station, entry/exit of the station is on the sides and not on the main carriageway and a dedicated passage has been made on both sides of the road.

-NCRTC is also providing various ticketing options to commuters, namely, QR code-based paper tickets, digital QR tickets RapidX Travel Card National Common Mobility Cards (NCMC) or Open Loop contactless cards.

-Officials added that RapidX trains have ergonomically designed 2×2 transverse seating, wide standing space, luggage racks, CCTV cameras, laptop/mobile charging facility, dynamic route maps, auto control ambient lighting system, Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning System (HVAC) among other amenities.

Ahead of the launch, the local residents spoke to news agency ANI and said that the initiative will give better travel connectivity and experience.