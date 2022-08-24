PM Modi Inaugurates Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital In Mohali

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said Holistic healthcare has been placed among the top priorities in the country in the last eight years, he said while speaking at the inauguration of Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre in Mohali.

“India is now home to 21 AIIMS which is an example of our Government’s commitment to providing quality healthcare services across India. “We have established over 40 institutions in the country that are working on cancer research in the country,” he added.

“Our government is working on six fronts – promotion of preventive healthcare, opening small and modern hospitals in villages, opening medical colleges and big medical research institutes in cities to increase the number of doctors and paramedical staff across the country, to provide cheap medicines, cheap medical equipment to the patients and use of technology to reduce the difficulties faced by patients,” PM Modi said.

Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Center will have a 300-bed facility and is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities like MRI, CT, Mammography, Digital Radiography and Brachytherapy.

The center will have all the treatment modalities available for the treatment of every type of cancer which includes chemotherapy, immunotherapy and bone marrow transplant. The hospital has been built by the Tata Memorial Center at a cost of over Rs 660 crore.

The hospital will work as a ‘centre’ of cancer care and treatment. This hospital built on 50 acres will be an important cancer institute for the whole of North India. Due to this people of Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, UP and Uttarakhand will be benefitted apart from Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal.