PM Modi Inaugurates Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

Mandya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the expressway connecting IT and start-up hub Bengaluru and heritage city Mysuru.

He dedicated this 119-kilometers fully-access controlled road to the nation and called it a gift to the people of Karnataka.

The expressway was built in two phases; The 58-kilometer stretch between Bengaluru-Nidaghatta and 61-kilometer stretch between Nidaghatta-Mysuru.

Constructed under the Government of India’s flagship programme called Bharatmala Pariyojana(BMP) with the cost of Rs. 8,480 crores, the expressway is expected to cut down the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru to 75 minutes.

This project includes11 overpasses, 64 underpasses, five bypasses, 42 small bridges. The expressway also has six lanes with additional two-lane service roads on both sides.