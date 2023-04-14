PM Modi Inaugurates AIIMS-Guwahati, Dedicates Three Other Medical Colleges To Nation

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today dedicated AIIMS-Guwahati and three other medical colleges to the nation. He also laid the foundation stone of Assam Advanced Health Care Innovation Institute (AAHII) and launched ‘Aapke Dwar Ayushman’ campaign by distributing Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) cards to eligible beneficiaries.

The PM also laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation various projects worth more than Rs. 3,400 crores in Guwahati, Assam today.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister greeted the people on the auspicious occasion of Rongali Bihu. The Prime Minister remarked that the health infrastructure of Assam and the North East has found new strength as the Northeast gets its first AIIMS and the state of Assam gets three new medical colleges.

He underlined that the foundation stone for a 500-bed super speciality hospital has also been laid for advanced research in collaboration with IIT Guwahati. He also noted that work is underway in mission mode to distribute Ayushman Cards to millions of citizens of Assam.

The citizens, the Prime Minister continued, from the neighbouring states of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur and Mizoram will also reap the benefits of today’s development projects. The Prime Minister congratulated everyone for today’s projects.

The Prime Minister mentioned the efforts to enhance connectivity in the Northeast and visible improvement in the road, rail and airport infrastructure in the last 8-9 years. The Prime Minister said along with physical infrastructure, social infrastructure also received a massive boost in the region as education and health facilities have been expanded in an unprecedented manner.

The Prime Minister had presented a number of medical colleges during his last visit and today he presented AIIMS and three medical colleges. The Prime Minister also underlined the support to medical facilities and in turn to patients from ever-improving rail-road connectivity in the region.

The Prime Minister recalled how the hunger for taking credit and a sense of lording over the masses in the previous regimes made the nation helpless, the Prime Minister interjected as he pointed out that the general public is a form of God.

He said that the previous governments had created a feeling of alienation towards the Northeast and deemed it too far from the mainland. But the present government, the Prime Minister explained, comes with a service-oriented belief which makes the Northeast very approachable and the feeling of proximity never ceases.

The Prime Minister expressed happiness that the people of the Northeast have taken charge of their destiny and development. “We are moving forward with the mantra of India’s development through the development of the Northeast. In this movement of development, the central government is accompanying as a friend and servant”, the Prime Minister added.