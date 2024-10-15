New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the 8th edition of the International Telecommunication Union – World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (ITU-WTSA) at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. This prestigious event, hosted in India for the first time, marks a significant milestone in the global telecommunications landscape.

In his inaugural address, PM Modi highlighted India’s remarkable progress in the telecom sector, noting the exponential growth in mobile manufacturing units from just two in 2014 to over 200 today1. He emphasized the importance of the ITU-WTSA as a platform for shaping the future of global telecom standards, particularly in emerging technologies such as 6G, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things (IoT)2.

The assembly has brought together more than 3,000 industry leaders, policymakers, and tech experts from over 190 countries3. It aims to foster international collaboration and innovation in the telecom sector, with a focus on developing standards for next-generation technologies.

In conjunction with the ITU-WTSA, PM Modi also inaugurated the 8th edition of the India Mobile Congress 2024. This event showcases India’s vibrant innovation ecosystem, featuring over 400 exhibitors and 900 startups from around the world4. Key highlights include advancements in quantum technology, circular economy, and cutting-edge developments in 5G and 6G technologies4.

Hosting these events underscores India’s growing influence in the global telecom arena and its commitment to driving technological advancements that benefit the world.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...