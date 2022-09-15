PM Modi in Uzbekistan for SCO summit today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Uzbekistan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit or SCO today, along with leaders from three nations with which India shares a tricky relationship.

While Russia has announced a bilateral between PM Modi and President Vladimir Putin, indications are against any structured conversation with China and Pakistan.

PM Modi is likely to land in Uzbekistan this afternoon. This would be the first time the leaders will come face to face since the outbreak of Covid.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has already arrived in Samarkhand. He was welcomed by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Just two days before the summit, India and China finished disengagement at Ladakh’s Gogra-Hotsprings PP15, raising expectations of a possible meeting between the two leaders.

The Beijing-headquartered SCO comprises China, Russia, India, Pakistan and four central Asian countries — Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan. It is the world’s largest regional organisation, covering approximately 60% of the area of Eurasia, 40 per cent of the world population, and more than 30 per cent of global GDP.