PM Modi In Poll-Bound Telangana And Rajasthan Today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Telangana and Rajasthan on July 8 to lay the foundation stone for several development projects worth more than Rs 30,000 crore.

On July 8, at 10:45 a.m., the prime minister will arrive in Warangal, Telangana, to attend a public ceremony where he will lay the groundwork for many projects.

According to the statement, he would lay the groundwork for many critical infrastructure development projects in Telangana costing around Rs 6,100 crore.

These include national highway improvements costing over Rs 5,550 crore including efforts to enhance the 68-kilometer-long Karimnagar-Warangal portion of NH-563 from two to four lanes.

In addition, the prime minister will lay the groundwork for the railway production plant at Kazipet.

According to the statement, Modi would arrive in Rajasthan’s Bikaner around 4:15 p.m. on the same day. He will dedicate and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs. 24,300 crore in Bikaner, Rajasthan. These include the Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor’s six-lane greenfield motorway stretch and Phase I of the Inter-State Transmission Line for Green Energy Corridor. In addition, he will set the groundwork for the reconstruction of Bikaner Railway Station.