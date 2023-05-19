PM Modi in Japan today for G7 summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Japan today to attend the Group of Seven (G7) summit on Friday. The prime minister is visiting the East Asian country at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida.

PM Modi will be in Hiroshima for the G7 summit from May 19 to May 21. He is expected to speak on global challenges, including food, fertiliser and energy security.

Japan is hosting the G7 summit as the current chair of the powerful grouping. The broad agenda of the G7 meeting will revolve around nuclear disarmament, economic resilience, economic security, regional issues, climate change, energy security, food and health.

The G7 comprises highly advanced countries of — Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US, — and the European Union (EU).

According to Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, India is expected to participate in two formal sessions on May 20 and May 21.

The first session will focus on food, development, health and gender equality. The second session will be on climate, energy and environment, and the third will be on the theme ‘peaceful, stable and prosperous world’.

Meanwhile, ahead of the G7 summit, the United States and the United Kingdom have separately said they plan to impose sanctions on Russia over its repeated strikes in neighbouring Ukraine.

The Ukraine war, now in its second year, is expected to be high on the agenda during the G7 summit.