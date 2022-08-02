PM Modi Holds Talks With President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held delegation-level talks with President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in New Delhi today.

Both sides reviewed bilateral ties and discussed ways to strengthen linkages in areas of the development partnership, trade, connectivity, and P2P ties, among others.

In the joint press statement after the talks, Mr Modi said they reviewed projects for the construction of 4000 social housing units in Greater Male. He said India will additionally provide financial support for 2000 social housing units. He said India has decided to provide an additional line of credit of 100 million dollars so that all projects can be completed in a time-bound manner.

Mr Modi highlighted that the threat of trans-national crime, terrorism, and drug trafficking is serious in the Indian Ocean. He said that therefore, close contact and coordination between India and Maldives in the field of defence and security is vital for the peace and stability of the entire region.

Prime Minister said that the India-Maldives partnership is not only working in the interest of the citizens of both countries, but also becoming a source of peace, stability, and prosperity for the region. He asserted that India has been and will continue to be the first responder in any need or crisis in the Maldives.

The Maldivian President said the Maldives-India relationship goes beyond diplomacy and this visit is an affirmation of the close bond between the two countries.

Prime Minister Modi and Mr Solih also witnessed the pouring of the first concrete of Greater Malé Connectivity Project. The 500 million dollar India-funded project will enhance mobility, reduce costs and drive economic growth for the Maldivian people.

India and Maldives exchanged several agreements, including on cyber security, disaster management, and police infrastructure development.

The visiting dignitary is also scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan this evening.

Mr Solih arrived in New Delhi yesterday on a four-day visit to India. He was received by Union Minister Dr Sanjeev Balyan. He is accompanied by high-level officials and a business delegation. External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar called on the Maldivian President last evening. In a tweet, Dr Jaishankar said India’s Neighbourhood First and Maldives’ India First policies are complementary. He added that these policies take the special partnership between India and Maldives forward. Mr Solih is also scheduled to visit Mumbai tomorrow.

The Maldives is India’s key neighbor in the Indian Ocean Region and occupies a special place in India’s Neighbourhood First policy. In recent years, the partnership has witnessed rapid growth in all areas of cooperation and the upcoming official visit will provide an opportunity for the two leaders to review the progress made in this wide-ranging partnership.