PM Modi Holds Talks With Italian Counterpart

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of the Italian Republic on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

This is the second visit of Prime Minister Meloni to India following her State visit in March 2023, during which bilateral relations were raised to the level of a Strategic Partnership.

Prime Minister appreciated Italy’s support for India’s G20 Presidency and Italy’s joining of the Global Biofuel Alliance and the India – Middle East – Europe Economic Corridor.

The two leaders noted with satisfaction the completion of 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. They also took stock of the progress in diverse areas of the India-Italy Strategic Partnership, and agreed to bolster cooperation in areas like defence and new and emerging technologies. They noted the need for G7 and G20 to work in consonance for the greater global good.

Prime Minister Meloni congratulated Prime Minister for a successful G20 Summit.