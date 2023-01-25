PM Modi Holds Talks With Egyptian President Sisi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held wide-ranging talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, focusing on ways to enhance bilateral ties in a range of areas, including agriculture, digital domain, culture and trade.

The 68-year-old influential Arab leader, who arrived here on Tuesday on a three-day visit, is the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations.

“Deepening our bond with Egypt — the natural bridge that connects Asia with Africa. PM @narendramodi and President @AlsisiOfficial hold talks adding momentum to the multifaceted India-Egypt relations marked by civilisational, cultural & economic linkages and deep-rooted P2P ties,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.