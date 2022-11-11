PM Modi Holds Road-show In Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Friday night and conducted a road show organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

BJP workers and supporters lined up on either side of the road from INS Dega to Naval Dockyard to welcome the Prime Minister.

Sitting in his vehicle, Modi waved at the crowd amid cheers by the BJP supporters, who were carrying BJP flags and placards. The road show was held for 1.5 km amid tight security by the police and other security agencies.

After the road show, he reached the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) headquarters for the night-halt at Chola Guesthouse.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy received the Prime Minister at INS Dega, naval air station of the Indian Navy.

Modi’s arrival from Madurai was delayed by nearly an hour due to rains in Tamil Nadu, officials said.

A thick security blanket has been thrown around the city in view of the PM’s visit and road show.