PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Delhi ahead of key BJP meet

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi held a roadshow from Patel Chowk to the NDMC convention center shortly before taking part in the BJP’s national executive meeting. BJP chief JP Nadda, along with ministers, including home minister Amit Shah, CMs of BJP-ruled states and other senior party leaders, also participated in the event. The two-day national executive meeting of the BJP began on Monday, in which the strategy for the assembly elections in nine states this year and the Lok Sabha elections next year will be discussed.

The Prime Minister’s roadshow was held between Sardar Patel Marg and the NDMC Convention Centre in Central Delhi where Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman among other top leaders had reached for the crucial party gathering.

At the mega event, visuals showed a sea of crowd as enthusiastic party workers and locals gathered in the midst of four-layered security arrangements.

The Delhi Traffic Police had drawn extensive plans for the event. Eight roads, including the arterial routes – Jantar Mantar Road, Ashoka Road and Bangla Sahib Lane – were temporarily closed “as part of the traffic arrangements made for the road show”, officials said.