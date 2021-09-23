PM Modi Holds Meeting With Qualcomm CEO Cristiano R Amon

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Mr. Cristiano Amon, CEO of Qualcomm on Thursday.

During the meeting, they discussed investment opportunities offered in India’s telecommunications and electronics sector.

This included the recently launched Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) for Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) as well as developments in the semiconductor supply chain in India.

Strategies for building the local innovation ecosystem in India were also discussed.

PM Modi today is scheduled to hold deliberation with US Vice President Kamala Harris and hold bilateral meetings with his Australian and Japanese counterparts — Scott Morrison and Yoshihide Suga.