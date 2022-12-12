PM Modi holds late-night road show in Ahmedabad after BJP’s record win in Gujarat

Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (December 11) held a roadshow in Ahemdabad as he reached Gujarat for the oath ceremony of CM designate Bhupendra Patel which is scheduled to be held on December 12.

People flocked to the streets through which PM Modi’s convoy was passing and greeted him. The Prime Minister was also seen greeting people and waving at them.

PM Modi landed in Ahmedabad to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Bhupendra Patel who will take oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for the second consecutive time on Monday.

BJP leader Bhupendra Patel will take oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar on Monday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries, BJP leaders said on Sunday.

Patel will be administered the oath as the 18th chief minister by Governor Acharya Devvrat at a function to be held at the Helipad Ground near the new Secretariat in Gandhinagar at 2 PM.

Besides the prime minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and chief ministers of other BJP-ruled states are set to attend the swearing-in ceremony, BJP sources said. Along with Patel, some new ministers are also expected to take the oath.

BJP marked a landslide victory in the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 winning 156 out of 182 constituencies. The Congress won 17 constituencies and AAP 5.