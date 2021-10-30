PM Modi Holds ‘Fruitful Meeting’ With Singapore Counterpart In Italy

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Singapore, H.E. Mr. Lee Hsien Loong on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Rome, Italy on 30 October 2021.

This was their first in-person meeting in the post-pandemic period. Both leaders discussed global efforts to combat climate change and the forthcoming COP26.

They also discussed ongoing efforts to contain the Covid-19 pandemic through expedited vaccination efforts and ensuring supply of critical medicines.

In this context PM Modi appreciated Singapore’s outreach to provide Covid assistance to India during the second wave. Prime Minister Lee congratulated the Prime Minister for the rapid vaccination drive in India.

They also discussed ways to enhance people to people ties, including early normalization of movement between both countries.