PM Modi Holds Bilateral Talks With Rishi Sunak

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with his UK counterpart Rishi Sunak on Friday 2023 on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

This is Prime Minister Sunak’s first visit to India since becoming Prime Minister in October 2022.

Prime Minister conveyed his appreciation for UK’s support during India’s G20 Presidency, marked by high-level participation at various G20 meetings and events.

The two leaders noted with satisfaction the progress in diverse areas of bilateral cooperation as per the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership as well as the Roadmap 2030, particularly in economy, defence and security, technology, green technology and climate change, health and mobility sectors. Both leaders also exchanged views on international and regional issues of importance and mutual interest.

Both leaders also reviewed the progress of Free Trade Agreement negotiations and expressed hope that the remaining issues could be addressed at the earliest so that a balanced, mutually beneficial and forward looking Free Trade Agreement is concluded soon.

Prime Minister Modi invited PM Sunak for a bilateral visit at an early, mutually convenient date for a more detailed discussion. Prime Minister Sunak accepted the invitation and congratulated PM Modi for a successful G20 Summit.