New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in bilateral discussions with Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu at Hyderabad House in Delhi on Monday. President Muizzu, noted for his inclination towards China, is on a five-day visit to India aimed at repairing ties with New Delhi following a diplomatic row sparked by his ministers’ derogatory comments about PM Modi.

The visit of President Muizzu to India aligns with the Maldives’ economic difficulties, highlighted by its depleting foreign currency reserves.

Following the bilateral meeting, the two leaders also held delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were among other delegates who were present on the occasion.

In a post on X, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said, “Taking forward India-Maldives specialities! PM Narendra Modi warmly received President Mohamed Muizzu of Maldives as the latter arrived at Hyderabad House. Extensive discussions on India-Maldives bilateral relations lie ahead.”

Upon his arrival in India on Sunday, President Muizzu met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

A press release from the Maldives President’s Office stated, “Minister Jaishankar welcomed President Muizzu to India, expressing his delight at the state visit. In response, President Muizzu thanked the Indian government for the cordial reception of his delegation.”

He was also formally received at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi today.

The Maldivian President and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed were greeted by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Additionally, they paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi. The relationship between the Maldives and India has been tense since President Muizzu’s election victory, which was partly based on an “India Out” campaign stance.

