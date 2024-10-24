Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed over the phone with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Thursday evening regarding preparations to deal with Cyclone ‘Dana’.

During the discussion, the Chief Minister gave detailed information regarding the process of relocation of people going on in the state. He also informed about the depolyment of security forces, NDRF, ODRAF etc. to safeguard people.

After the discussion, the Prime Minister expressed his satisfaction regarding the preparations for dealing with the natural disaster. Earlier, this afternoon the Prime Minister had discussed about the preparations with CM Majhi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also discussed with the Odisha CM in this regard and has promised to provide all assistance and cooperation from the Central Government.

