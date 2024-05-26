PM Modi, HM Amit Shah To Visit Odisha On May 28 & 29





Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Odisha this week again to campaign for the BJP nominees for Phase IV of the twin elections in the state.



Prime Minister Modi will visit Odisha on May 29 and address a large election rally at Baripada Chhau District at noon. Later, he will address another rally in Kendrapara.



Shah will visit Odisha on May 28 and address three public meetings. He will address election meetings in Chandbali, Koroi, and Nimapada.