PM Modi Greets People On Navratri

New Delhi: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the people on the occasion of Navratri.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said: “Navratri greetings to everyone. The coming days are about devoting ourselves to the worship of Jagat Janani Maa.

May Navratri be the bringer of strength, good health and prosperity in everyone’s lives. It is Day 1 of Navratri and we pray to Maa Shailputri. Here is a Stuti that is devoted to her.

