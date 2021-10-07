Navratri
National

PM Modi Greets People On Navratri

By PragativadiNews
0 2

New Delhi: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the people on the occasion of Navratri.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said: “Navratri greetings to everyone. The coming days are about devoting ourselves to the worship of Jagat Janani Maa.

May Navratri be the bringer of strength, good health and prosperity in everyone’s lives. It is Day 1 of Navratri and we pray to Maa Shailputri. Here is a Stuti that is devoted to her.

<>

</>

<>

</>

PragativadiNews 7588 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

7 + 18 =

Breaking