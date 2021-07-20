PM Modi Greets People On Ashadhi Ekadashi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted the people of the country on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi.

The day marks the culmination of a pilgrimage called called ‘wari’ that devotees undertake from across Maharashtra on foot to reach Pandharpur in Solapur district, which houses a famous temple dedicated to Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “On the auspicious occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi, my greetings to everyone. On this special day, we pray to Lord Vitthal to bless us with abundance of happiness and good health. The Varkari movement represents the finest of our traditions and emphasises on harmony and equality.”

The Ashadhi Ekadashi is a prominent festival of the Warkari community, who worship Lord Vitthal, the presiding deity of Pandharpur and believed to be an incarnation of Lord Krishna. The Warkaris are mostly settled in Maharashtra.