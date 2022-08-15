PM Modi Greets People On 76th Independence Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on the country’s Independence Day.

“Greetings on this very special Independence Day. Jai Hind!” the prime minister said in a tweet.

देशवासियों को #स्वतंत्रतादिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। जय हिंद! Greetings on this very special Independence Day. Jai Hind! #Iday2022 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2022

The August 15 ceremony is particularly significant this year as it marks the 75th anniversary of India’s independence, with the government launching a host of exercises to add to the verve around the celebration.