PM Modi Greets People On 76th Independence Day

By Haraprasad Das
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on the country’s Independence Day.

“Greetings on this very special Independence Day. Jai Hind!” the prime minister said in a tweet.

The August 15 ceremony is particularly significant this year as it marks the 75th anniversary of India’s independence, with the government launching a host of exercises to add to the verve around the celebration.

Haraprasad Das
