PM Modi Greets Nation On Durga Ashtami

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted everyone on the occasion of Durga Ashtami.

The Prime Minister said that may the blessings of Maa Durga always remain upon us and may her blessings further the spirit of happiness and well-being in our society.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said;

महाष्टमी की आप सभी को ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। नवरात्रि के इस पावन दिवस पर मां महागौरी के पूजन का विधान है। उनके आशीर्वाद से हर किसी का जीवन रोशन हो। माता महागौरी की एक स्तुति… pic.twitter.com/TYaJoW1WOB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 13, 2021

The nine-day-long festival is dedicated to Goddess Durga. Each day, her nine different forms of are worshipped.

The festival will conclude on October 15 with the Dussehra celebrations.