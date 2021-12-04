PM Modi Greets Indian Navy On Navy Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted the Indian Navy personnel on the occasion of Navy Day.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Greetings on Navy Day. We are proud of the exemplary contributions of the Indian navy. Our navy is widely respected for its professionalism and outstanding courage. Our navy personnel have always been at the forefront of mitigating crisis situations like natural disasters.”

