PM Modi Greets Gathering of Indians in Bali; Speaks About “Cuttack BaliJatra”

Bali: The G20 Summit is taking place in Indonesia’s Bali province from November 15 to 16 where world leaders will hold discussion on key issues of global concern.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Indian community at an event in Bali, Indonesia.

Speaking at an Indian community event in Bali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “as I speak to you in Bali and we sing songs of Indonesian traditions, 1500 km away from here in India’s Cuttack, Bali Yatra Mahotsav is going on – Bali Jatra. This Mahotsav celebrates thousands of years old India-Indonesia trade relations.” He further said “when people of Indonesia see photos of this year’s Bali Jatra on internet, they will be proud and happy. Due to the issues arising due to Covid, some hurdles had cropped up. After several years, Bali Jatra Mahotsav is being celebrated on a grand scale with mass participation in Odisha.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address said India and Indonesia are connected by shared heritage and culture, adding that he has stood firmly with Indonesia in challenging times.

Bali Jatra festival is observed on the day of Poornima (full moon) in the auspicious month of Kartikeya (October-November) and continues for the next seven days.