PM Modi greets air warriors on 89th IAF Day

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is observing its 89th foundation day on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to wish India’s air warriors.

“Greetings to our air warriors and their families on Air Force Day. The Indian Air Force is synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism. They have distinguished themselves in defending the country and through their humanitarian spirit in times of challenges,” wrote PM Modi.

The IAF Day is commemorated on October 8 every year to mark the foundation day of the Air Force.