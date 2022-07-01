PM Modi Greet Doctors On Doctor’s Day

New Delhi: On the occasion of Doctor’s Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted doctors and said they play a key role in saving lives and making the planet healthier.

Doctors’ Day is observed in the honour of noted doctor and former West Bengal chief minister Bidhan Chandra Roy, whose birth and death anniversaries fall on July 1.

Taking to his Twitter handle Modi wrote, “Doctors Day greetings to all hardworking doctors who play a key role in saving lives and making our planet healthier,”

<>

Doctors Day greetings to all hardworking doctors who play a key role in saving lives and making our planet healthier. pic.twitter.com/5yFw2nNofV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2022

</>