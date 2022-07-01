Modi Greets Doctors
PM Modi Greet Doctors On Doctor’s Day

By Pradeep Sahoo
New Delhi: On the occasion of Doctor’s Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted doctors and said they play a key role in saving lives and making the planet healthier.

Doctors’ Day is observed in the honour of noted doctor and former West Bengal chief minister Bidhan Chandra Roy, whose birth and death anniversaries fall on July 1.

Taking to his Twitter handle Modi wrote, “Doctors Day greetings to all hardworking doctors who play a key role in saving lives and making our planet healthier,”

