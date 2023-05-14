PM Modi greenlights India campus for Australian university by 2023-end

Sydney: An Australian university, which had vehemently denied media reports of placing restrictions on Indian students last month, received official approval to establish a campus in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City).

The University of Wollongong (UOW) received licence approval to conduct courses in India after a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UOW Vice-Chancellor Professor Patricia M Davidson on May 12.

“We are delighted to receive the approval and plan to start our operations in GIFT City by the end of this year,” Professor Davidson said in a university statement.”I would like to thank the Australian government, Prime Minister Modi and his government for the support and bringing our mutual vision of providing high-quality Australian teaching and learning environment that UOW is known for to India,” Davidson added.

As of 2023, more than 2,500 Indian students are enrolled at UOW in Australia, with business, engineering and information sciences the most popular degrees.

The country is reportedly set to enrol the highest number of Indian students ever, surpassing the previous high of 75,000 in 2019.