PM Modi Goes On Elephant Safari At Assam’s Kaziranga National Park

Assam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the elephant and the jeep safari at Assam’s Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve this morning, an official said.

PM Modi, on his maiden visit to the UNESCO World Heritage Site, first took the elephant safari in Mihimukh area of the Central Kohora Range of the park followed by the jeep safari inside the same range.

He was accompanied by park director Sonali Ghosh and other senior forest officials.