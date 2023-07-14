PM Modi Gifts Sandalwood Crafted Sitar To French President Emmanuel Macron

Paris: Adding a cultural touch to his diplomatic visit to France, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted distinct pieces of Indian craftsmanship to French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, President of the French National Assembly Yael Braun-Pivet, and President of the French Senate Gerard Larcher.

The gifts encompassed the rich heritage of Indian textiles, art, and craftsmanship.

To President Macron, PM Modi presented a unique replica of a sitar, crafted entirely from sandalwood. The sandalwood carving, an ancient craft practised for centuries in Southern India, depicted images of Goddess Saraswati holding a Sitar and Lord Ganesha, accompanied by illustrations of peacocks, India’s national bird. The piece encapsulates an array of motifs from Indian culture.

First Lady Brigitte Macron received a Pochampally silk ikat saree, housed in a decorative sandalwood box. The saree originates from Pochampally in Telangana, India, and is known for its vibrant colours and intricate designs. The sandalwood box, in turn, is adorned with detailed carvings depicting traditional motifs and scenes from history.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne was gifted a table adorned with ‘Marble Inlay Work’. Known for its attractive artistry, marble inlay work uses high-quality marble from Makrana, Rajasthan, and semi-precious stones sourced from various parts of India. The stones are carefully cut, engraved, and set into the marble to create a beautiful, colourful piece of art.