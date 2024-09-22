Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a silver antique train model to US President Joe Biden and a pashmina shawl to First Lady Jill Biden after wrapping up the Quad leaders summit on day one of his US visit on Saturday.

The gifts commemorated the strong diplomatic ties between the countries, which were termed as the “defining partnership of the 21st century” in a joint statement by the two leaders.

The antique train model, which is made of 92.5 per cent silver, is a rare hand-engraved piece exhibiting the craftsmanship of artisans from Maharashtra.

The elaborate metalwork, use of repoussé techniques (hammering from the reverse to create raised designs) and intricate filigree work, display both the artististic heritage of the country and also pays tribute to the steam locomotive era.

The prime minister also gifted a pashmina shawl in a papier mache box to First Lady Jill Biden, which highlights the beauty of the Jammu and Kashmir produced textile and its unique designs.

Pashmina shawls are passed down through the generations as heirlooms, carrying special significance as a gift to the First Lady.