PM Modi Gifts 7.5-Carat Green Diamond To Lady Jill, Sandalwood Box With 10 Donations To Joe Biden

Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented special gifts to US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden as the Bidens hosted him for a private dinner at the White House.

The box gifted by PM Modi to US President Joe Biden contains ten donations- a delicately handcrafted silver coconut by the skilled artisans of West Bengal is offered in place of a Cow for Gaudaan (donation of cow). A fragrant piece of sandalwood sourced from Mysore, Karnataka is offered in place of land for Bhudaan (donation of land) Til or white sesame seeds sourced from Tamil Nadu, offered for Tildaan (donation of sesame seeds). Handcrafted in Rajasthan, this 24K pure and hallmarked gold coin is offered as Hiranyadaan (donation of gold).

The box contains Ghee or clarified butter sourced from Punjab; a handwoven textured tussar silk cloth sourced from Jharkhand; long-grained rice sourced from Uttarakhand; Gud or Jaggery sourced from Maharashtra.

The box also contains 99.5% pure and hallmarked silver coin that has been aesthetically crafted by Rajasthan artisans and is offered as Raupyadaan(donation of silver); Lavan or salt from Gujarat is offered for Lavandaan (donation of salt).

The box contains the idol of Ganesha, a Hindu deity considered as the destroyer of obstacles and the one who is worshipped first among all gods. The idol has been handcrafted by a family of fifth-generation silversmiths from Kolkata.

The box also contains a diya (oil lamp) that occupies a sacred space in every Hindu household. This silver diya has also been handcrafted by artisans from the family of fifth-generation silversmiths in Kolkata.

PM Modi also gifted President Biden a copy of the first edition print of the book The Ten Principal Upanishads published by M/s Faber and Faber Ltd of London and printed at the University Press Glasgow.

He also gifted a lab-grown 7.5-carat green diamond to US First Lady Jill Biden. The diamond reflects earth-mined diamonds’ chemical and optical properties. It is also eco-friendly, as eco-diversified resources like solar and wind power were used to make it.

The green diamond is placed in the box called Papier mâché. Known as kar-e-kalamdani, Kashmir’s exquisite Papier mâché involves sakthsazior meticulous preparation of paper pulp and naqqashi, where skilled artisans paint elaborate designs.

Green diamond is a beacon of responsible luxury that symbolises India’s 75 years of freedom and sustainable International relations.

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted PM Modi for an intimate dinner at the White House on Wednesday.

PM Modi was received by the president and the first lady, and before entering the building, they posed for photos and were seen chatting.

PM Modi received a handmade, antique American book galley from the early 20th Century from the Bidens.

They also gifted him a vintage American camera and a hardcover book of American wildlife photography.