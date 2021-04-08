PM Modi Gets Second Covid Vaccine Dose

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received his second dose of the Covid vaccine today at Delhi’s AIIMS.

He also urged all those eligible to get inoculated against the deadly virus.

PM Modi was the first beneficiary on March 1 as the nationwide vaccination was widened to people above 60 and those over 45 with other illnesses.

Tweeting a photo of his vaccination, the Prime Minister said a Covid shot was among the few ways to defeat the virus.

“Got my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS today. Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus. If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon,” PM Modi tweeted and shared a link to the CoWin website, a portal to register for the vaccine.

PM Modi has taken the home-grown Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), which has been linked to vaccine hesitancy because of its clinical trials status.